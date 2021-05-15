Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $429.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSRR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan M. Abundis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

