Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIEN. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sientra has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.88.

Get Sientra alerts:

SIEN stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Sientra has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $392.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 289,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sientra by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.