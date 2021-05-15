Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIEGY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $88.17 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $46.14 and a twelve month high of $88.17. The firm has a market cap of $149.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

