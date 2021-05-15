Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $46.14 and a 1-year high of $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $149.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

