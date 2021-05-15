SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

SIBN stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 207,049 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

