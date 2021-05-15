Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Up to $58.00

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.00, but opened at $60.30. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $61.58, with a volume of 167 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $904.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 662,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 280,870 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

