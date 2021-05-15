Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FOUR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.67.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,226,977 shares of company stock valued at $298,975,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 661,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

