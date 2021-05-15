Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.08

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.08 and traded as high as $4.34. Sharp shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 24,592 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on SHCAY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Sharp alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.