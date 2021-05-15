SG Blocks (SGBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 413.09%.

SGBX opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. SG Blocks has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $27.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -5.38.

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

