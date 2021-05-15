ServiceNow’s (NOW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $610.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOW. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $605.55.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $460.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $352.07 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $515.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

