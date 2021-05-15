Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Insider Sells $208,465.39 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,716,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $54,337,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.