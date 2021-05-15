Serum Hits Market Capitalization of $414.77 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Serum has a market cap of $414.77 million and approximately $98.03 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $8.30 or 0.00016926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00088915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00019854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.96 or 0.01148642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00066567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00115047 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00061146 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.