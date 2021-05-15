Sentivate Market Cap Hits $110.55 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $110.55 million and $1.53 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00093163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.25 or 0.01191721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00068702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00115952 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063662 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,545,267,428 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

