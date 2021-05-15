Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $326.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.76 and its 200 day moving average is $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $218.33 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

