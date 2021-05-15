Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,869,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,505,000 after purchasing an additional 804,996 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,671,000 after purchasing an additional 650,970 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,264,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 593,620 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 340,695 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

