Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 8,174 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 22,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,355,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

