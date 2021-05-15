Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $1,034,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $689,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,070.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 115,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,242,000 after purchasing an additional 105,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $45.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,307.74. 47,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,697. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,261.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,966.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

