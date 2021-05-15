SEEN (SEEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.11 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, SEEN has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for about $5.83 or 0.00012067 BTC on popular exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $38,797.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00087463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.79 or 0.01109847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00113679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060367 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

