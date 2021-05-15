Security National Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 300 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,335,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,411,000 after buying an additional 253,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,589,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $163.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.