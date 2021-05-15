Secret Price Tops $2.62 on Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00005530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $182.87 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.54 or 0.00719972 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00018247 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $953.57 or 0.02010116 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 183,368,368 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

