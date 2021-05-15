SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.62.

SEAS opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $5,317,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.