Scrypta Trading Down 30.1% This Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $303,469.33 and $21.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00031447 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003856 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,831,049 coins and its circulating supply is 17,031,049 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.