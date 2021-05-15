Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases New Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.49. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

