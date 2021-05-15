Scott & Selber Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $363.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.29 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

