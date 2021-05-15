Scott & Selber Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,716,000 after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $601,429,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,958,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $452.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $365.06 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

