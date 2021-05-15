Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

NASDAQ FB opened at $315.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.80. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.12 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.