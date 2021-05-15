Scotiabank Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$245.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$251.10.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$212.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$224.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$221.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 81.50. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

