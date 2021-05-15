Scotiabank Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$32.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB boosted their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.65.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$30.64 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$30.85. The firm has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 109.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

