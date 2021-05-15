Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) PT Set at C$50.00 by CSFB

CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

SCR opened at C$17.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.92. Score Media and Gaming has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34. The company has a market cap of C$859.86 million and a P/E ratio of -10.80.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.5938379 EPS for the current year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.