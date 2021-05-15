Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.