Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,627 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

