Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT Lowered to $83.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.80.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.44.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $4,716,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,599,881 shares of company stock valued at $139,676,039 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,393 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 658,523 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 692.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 566,839 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 528,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,622,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

