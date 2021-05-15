Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Pi Financial

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target hoisted by Pi Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s previous close.

SIS has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

SIS stock opened at C$18.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 35.63. Savaria has a one year low of C$11.60 and a one year high of C$19.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.14.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.21 million. Research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total transaction of C$445,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,228,737.50. Also, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total transaction of C$431,072.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,274,476.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,119.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

