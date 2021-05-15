Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Savara stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.18. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In other Savara news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 68,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Pauls acquired 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,887.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,722 shares in the company, valued at $581,094.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 162,958 shares of company stock valued at $269,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

