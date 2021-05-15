Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Savara stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.18. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Savara Company Profile
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
