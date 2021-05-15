Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 932,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,501,000 after buying an additional 399,331 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Trimble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 305,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,785,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

TRMB opened at $76.31 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

