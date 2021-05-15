Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

