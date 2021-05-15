Savant Capital LLC Invests $230,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.95 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

