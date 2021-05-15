Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,023 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $75.50 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -157.29, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.