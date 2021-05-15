Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

BFS stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,397,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,048,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

