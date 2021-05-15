Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $238.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.45 and its 200 day moving average is $211.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.