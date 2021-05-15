Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 149,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $363.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.29 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.