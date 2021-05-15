Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Sanne Group (LON:SNN) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 684 ($8.94).

Sanne Group stock traded up GBX 128 ($1.67) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 731 ($9.55). 820,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 643.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 596.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.75. Sanne Group has a 12-month low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 771.30 ($10.08).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

