Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 1,150 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 938.76 ($12.27).

EZJ opened at GBX 1,014.50 ($13.25) on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.15 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,003.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 863.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

