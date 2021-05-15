Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €106.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.33% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €75.38 ($88.68).

ETR:BAS opened at €69.13 ($81.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a 52-week low of €43.73 ($51.44) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is €70.46 and its 200 day moving average is €65.55.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

