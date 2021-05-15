Sandy Spring Bank Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000.

Shares of RZG stock opened at $156.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.65.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

