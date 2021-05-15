Sandy Spring Bank Invests $30,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.