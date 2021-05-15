Sandy Spring Bank Acquires New Stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 5,998.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.50.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

