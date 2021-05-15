Sandstorm Gold’s (SSL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$13.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.42.

Shares of SSL opened at C$10.08 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 55.08.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

