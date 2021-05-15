Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Baader Bank raised shares of Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

SZGPY stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

