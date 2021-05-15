Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 1,467,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,456. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

